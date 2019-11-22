Police will be out in force at polling stations in Hong Kong this weekend as keenly contested local elections take place amid ongoing anti-government protests.

Hong Kong’s new police commissioner, Tang Ping-Keung, told reporters Friday that officers would deal with any outbreak of violence immediately without hesitation.

Six masked protesters surrendered before dawn, bringing to about 30 the number that have come out in the past day from a university campus surrounded by police.

The group emerged from a campus entrance and held hands as they walked toward a checkpoint around 3 am. Five wore the black clothing favoured by the movement and the other was in a blue checked shirt.

Most of the protesters who took over Hong Kong Polytechnic University last week have left, but an unknown number have remained inside for days, hoping somehow to avoid arrest.

Police are arresting all the adults, while those under 18 can go home but may face charges later.