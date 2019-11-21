When thousands of student protestors from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) tried to march from their campus to the parliament in New Delhi on November 18, they were brutally baton-charged by Delhi Police.

More than 800 police and ten companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in and outside the campus, barricading the premises, eventually leading to the arrest of 100 students for ‘aggressive defiance’.

For students who were protesting the unprecedented 300 percent hostel fee-hike for the past three weeks, the police deployment and assault transformed their struggle beyond just a dispute over rising fees.

Since its inception in 1969, JNU has stood as a beacon of hope for higher education and research in India. Not only did it create an empowering space for students to debate controversial political issues, but it also liberated them from the oppression of casteism, communalism and exorbitant fees.

But the intellectual, often left-leaning, discourse produced within JNU has now become a challenge to the growing hyper-nationalist, anxiety-ridden and neo-liberal discourse mushrooming in India at an alarming rate.

This is exactly why the JNU student’s protest has now snowballed into not just a ‘face-wash’ with the university administration but towards the larger question of the government’s apathy towards education, misrepresentation by the media and the glaring socio-economic disparities within the country.

The authoritarian snatching of the democratic right of students to protest is being termed as ‘Modi’s Emergency in India’ by opposition leaders like Sitaram Yechury, from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After all, no one was spared. Even visually-impaired students like Sashi Bhushan Pandey were mercilessly beaten by the police, later leading to him being admitted at the Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The growing paranoia surrounding JNU, which reduces it to a mere hotbed of ‘communist ideologies' against India stems from political dementia and inaccurate historical interpretations.

After all, JNU has produced dignitaries like Abhijit Banerjee (Nobel Prize-winning Indian-American economist), Nirmala Sitharaman (India’s Minister of Finance) and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (India’s Minister of External Affairs) among many others. Today it is fighting the for the right to remain free, uncensored and affordable for thousands of students who hail from the most remote parts of India.

Since coming to power in 2014, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has introduced measures to ‘fix’ and perhaps decimate the critical, left-leaning culture of JNU. It started in 2016 when the government appointed M Jagadesh Kumar as JNU's Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Kumar is accused of being associated with a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of BJP. Kumar denies the allegations, but his poorly-measured policy interventions seem to reveal the opposite.

In February 2016, three students of JNU were arrested for sedition, accused of chanting ‘anti-India’ slogans while protesting against the capital punishment charge given to Afzal Guru, the Kashmiri ‘terrorist’ involved in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament. The chants also included support for Kashmir's right to self-determination.