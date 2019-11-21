Protests in sanctions-hit Iran are becoming increasingly violent and the establishment is painting them as part of a foreign plot to weaken the country’s regional dominance.

The protests began after the government increased fuel prices by 50 percent and slashed subsidies.

Ali Vaez, Director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, thinks that the Iranian state is trying to establish a link between the protests at home and other ongoing protests in Iraq and Lebanon - all designed to bring the country down.

“If you compared the protests we saw in December 2017-January 2018, then, I think the system was much more patient and much more tolerant to demonstrators and was willing to really allow them space to state their anger, but this time around it really appears to me that the system is much more concerned and panicked,” says Ali Vaez.

Tehran wields enormous influence in Iraq and Lebanon and protesters there have been demanding an end to Iranian interference.

So far the crackdown on protests has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people in 21 cities, wounding hundreds others according to Amnesty International.

While Amnesty says its casualty numbers are based on credible sources, Tehran denies the death toll, saying that only 12 people died, some of which are security forces. More than a thousand people were also detained according to media reports.

As protests spread to as many as 100 cities across Iran, the way the state has reacted looks distinctly different from its reactions to other protests in recent history.

“The likeliest reason for this is that these protests have happened in conjunction with protests in Lebanon and Iraq. That’s probably mostly because they believe that there is a plot against the system and they see it as part of US maximum pressure strategy and as a means of undermining the Islamic Republic,” Vaez told TRT World.

In the 2017-18 protests, there was no maximum pressure campaign imposed by the US over Iran, Vaez added.

But now the situation is completely different and Tehran wants “to nip them in the bud” to prevent them from snowballing into something bigger, adds Vaez.

In Lebanon and Iraq, demonstrators have not only protested their respective dysfunctional governments but also Tehran’s intervention. Iran, a Shia-majority state, has been operating proxies in both countries with an outsized influence over those nations’ political processes. Lebanon has a large Shia population and Iraq is a Shia-majority country.

“In this context, they [Iranian establishment] basically believe that they have to demonstrate no patience for this situation, trying to quash it as quickly as possible,” Vaez said.

In the face of violent anti-government protests, Tehran has also deployed pro-government protesters across the country to neutralise the effect of demonstrations. The country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the protesters “thugs”.

Where protests could go

TRT World sources in Iran believe that the protests will not grow and will likely cease soon. Vaez also thinks that the protests will not lead to a regime change or anything close to that.

“I think it is almost over. I didn't see any movement yesterday [Tuesday], today is calmer than yesterday too. If the night goes calm, we can say the protests are over I think,” said a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, who wants to remain anonymous.

“If the past is a prelude, I think, Iranian people would probably not want to see radical change in the situation they’re in. In the absence of a viable alternative, I feel it will be extremely difficult to expect (a radical change),” Vaez said.

The Iranian Interior Minister said on Wednesday that if things go well, the internet shutdown will be over soon, according to the journalist.

Internet connection in Iran were mostly blocked across the country. NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, reported this week that nearly every Iranian has problems accessing the internet.