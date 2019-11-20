Zimbabwean police on Wednesday used batons, tear gas and water cannon to beat up and disperse supporters of the main opposition party who had gathered outside their party headquarters in the capital to listen to a speech by their leader.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa said the latest police action showed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government was afraid of its citizens.

The MDC accuses Mnangagwa of adopting the heavy-handed tactics of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until his generals turned against him in a coup two years ago. Mugabe died on September 5.

On Sunday, Mnangagwa, defended his record in an opinion piece carried by CNBC Africa, saying his administration was opening up political and media space.

But police have this year banned several MDC gatherings, saying they feared the events would turn violent after fuel protests in January became deadly and more than a dozen people died following a security crackdown.

Hundreds of police blocked roads leading to MDC headquarters in Harare but supporters continued to gather, singing and chanting before the arrival of party leader Chamisa.

A few minutes after Chamisa entered the party building, police charged the crowd with batons and fired tear gas, causing a stampede.

Several people were injured. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group said it had deployed lawyers to represent at least eight people that were arrested by police.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi declined to comment.