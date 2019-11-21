Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his new Cabinet on Wednesday and Chrystia Freeland is moving from foreign affairs to become Canada’s deputy prime minister.

Freeland will still oversee Canada-US relations and the new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico that still needs to be ratified.

Trudeau also named Freeland to be intergovernmental affairs minister. The role oversees relations with the provinces at a time of increasing dissatisfaction in western Canada.

“Chrystia and I have worked very closely on some of the biggest files facing Canada, Canada and the world but particularly Canada and the United States,” Trudeau said.

“Our ability to work well together on these issues that quite frankly touch national unity, touch energy and the environment, touch relations with all provinces and all regions in this country is an extremely important thing at a time where we see some very different perspectives in the country that need to be brought together,” he said.

Trudeau’s Liberal party failed to elect one member of Parliament in oil-rich Alberta and Saskatchewan. Voters in the rest of Canada elected members who vowed to tackle climate change.