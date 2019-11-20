Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday named his brother Mahinda as Prime Minister, cementing the grip on power of a clan credited with crushing the Tamil Tigers a decade ago.

Mahinda, a two-term president himself, is due to be sworn in as premier by his brother on Thursday following the resignation of Ranil Wickremesinghe after his party suffered a humiliating defeat at the weekend's presidential polls.

He and brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, are adored by the Sinhala-Buddhist majority — but loathed among minority Tamils — for spearheading the brutal crushing of Tamil Tiger separatists 10 years ago to end Sri Lanka's civil war.

Two other brothers, Basil and Chamal, are also active in politics.

"Prime Minister Rajapaksa will have his cabinet appointed shortly after taking his oath of office," said spokesman Vijayananda Herath.

Around 40,000 Tamil civilians were allegedly killed by the military in the closing stages of the conflict when Gotabaya Rajapaksa effectively ran the security forces and his brother was president.

During the three-month election campaign held in the shadow of extremist attacks in April, Rajapaksa had promised to make his charismatic and popular brother Mahinda his prime minister.