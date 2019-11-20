In pictures: The expansion of illegal Jewish settlements in Palestine
In pictures: The expansion of illegal Jewish settlements in PalestineDespite violating international law and going against public opinion, Israel continues to occupy West Bank and East Jerusalem and is using settlers to fortify its hold on illegally occupied territories.
Palestinian children play outside their dwelling in al-Eizariya town with the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the background, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 20, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 20, 2019

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement recognising illegal Jewish-settlements in the occupied West Bank has been condemned by many countries.

Under international law both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are occupied territories and all Israeli settlement-building activity there is therefore illegal. 

According to the Fourth Geneva Convention, an occupying power cannot transfer its civilian population to territories under its control. 

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the West Bank the following year.

Around 600,000 Jewish settlers, 200,000 in East Jerusalem and 400,000 in the West Bank, live beyond the Zionist state's 1967 borders.

SOURCE:TRT World
