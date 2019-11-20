The official spokesman for the US-led anti-ISIS (Daesh) coalition, Colonel Myles Caggins, retweeted a video from Voice of America, along with a PKK slogan that promotes enmity against its NATO ally, Turkey.

The video is aimed against Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in which an all-female class of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recruits are seen during the opening of an ‘academy’ in northeastern Syria.

Caggins later deleted the tweet that cheerleads the YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

The terrorists in the video repeatedly mention that they are fighting against Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

More than 40,000 men, women, and children have been killed during the PKK’s three-decade terror campaign against Turkey.

The US and the YPG have been collaborating in northern Syria since 2015, when Washington cobbled together the so-called SDF to fight the growing presence of Daesh in the region.

The US armed the YPG and stressed several times that the arming process was temporary and the supply of weapons and ammunition would be limited to what the YPG need to carry out specific operations against Daesh.

Caggins told Anadolu Agency that the coalition "supports the military training of SDF specifically for the mission to defeat ISIS [Daesh] remnants in eastern Syria".

The video, on the other hand, isn’t focused on Daesh but it focuses on the Turkish state and its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has been a member of the anti-Daesh coalition since the beginning and Turkey has eliminated over 4,000 members of Daesh while the YPG recently released 800 Daesh prisoners in Tal Abyad according to Turkey’s defence ministry.

In response to Anadolu Agency’s questions, Colonel Caggins tried to justify his statement by saying: "The Coalition does not endorse the personal opinions expressed by any individual trainees."

The YPG is the backbone of the SDF, and US reliance on and support of the group has angered Ankara and strained the two countries’ relations.