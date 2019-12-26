Boris Johnson became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on a simple, often repeated campaign slogan of just three words “Get Brexit Done” after three tortuous years of Brexit deadlock, gaining him and the Conservative party, the biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher.

However, this victory is also a triumph for nationalism sweeping democracies across the globe. Johnson is riding the same bandwagon as the likes of USA’s Trump and India’s Modi.

This wave of nationalism has also been captured especially on how diaspora of the former colonies of the British empire, the so-called Commonwealth voted in the last election. We can read the 2019 general elections as a continuity of the legacy of the British colonial rule, especially as it applies to the spread of votes between Labour and the Conservatives from previously colonised diaspora. The case in point here is African and South Asian diaspora voting intentions.

That vote spread reflects the British divide and rule tactic, creating a class of privileged and outcasts. As a result of this policy, the Asian colonies were hailed superior while African colonies were only given consideration insofar as they contributed to the empire’s coffers through resource extraction.