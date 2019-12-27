An air strike Thursday on a shopping area during rush hour near Libya's capital killed at least two civilians and wounded 20 others, a local official said.

The air strike on the town of Zawiya, 45 kilometres west of Tripoli, hit a pharmacy, a bakery and cars parked on the street, the mayor of the town, Jamal Baher, told AFP.

"Two people were killed and 20 others were wounded," he said.

The air strike took place as the area was busy with shoppers ahead of the weekend, which starts Friday in the North African country.

Jets loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar bombed Zawiyah city, Zawiyah teaching hospital told Anadolu Agency.

It comes amid fighting between the Tripoli-based, UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and rival warlord Haftar's militia, who is based in the country's east.

Libyan government shells Haftar militants

Libya’s UN-recognised GNA bombarded militants and mercenaries loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, according to the media office of the Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation.