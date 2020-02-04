Lesotho police on Tuesday charged first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister's previous wife.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, will spend the night in custody after she came out of hiding and turned herself in o the police earlier on Tuesday.

"She has been charged with murder alongside eight others who are in Lesotho and South Africa," deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete told reporters, adding that investigations had been "satisfactorily completed".

He said police had a "strong case" against the first lady, who was unable to appear in court on Tuesday due to logistical reasons.

The eight other accused will also be summoned by the police.

Maesaiah Thabane went missing last month after being summoned as part of an investigation into the killing of Lipolelo Thabane – Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife.

The couple was involved in bitter divorce proceedings when she was gunned down outside her home in Lesotho's capital Maseru in June 2017, two days before her husband's inauguration.

New evidence surfaced in early January when a letter from Lesotho's police chief was made public alleging that communication records from the day of the crime picked up the prime minister's mobile number.