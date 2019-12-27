A Chilean environmental court has upheld a complaint by indigenous communities in the country's northern Atacama Desert about the use of water by SQM, the world's No. 2 producer of lithium.

The decision by the First Environmental Court in the nearby city of Antofagasta calls into jeopardy SQM's $400 million plan to expand its lithium carbonate production plant to feed an appetite for the ultralight battery metal.

Water has become a key sticking point for the expansion plans of both SQM and top competitor Albemarle, both of which operate in the salt flats of the Atacama, the world’s driest desert, which supply more than one-third of the global supply of lithium, a key ingredient in the batteries that power electric vehicles.

Soaring lithium demand has raised questions about whether Chile's arid northern desert can support current and future levels of lithium production along with the needs of sprawling nearby copper mines, booming tourism industry, and indigenous communities.

The court ruled that a compliance plan presented by SQM in response to a multi-year investigation by Chile's SMA environmental regulator that found the miner had overdrawn lithium-rich brine was “insufficient.”

The plan included a new online system to monitor extraction rates of brine, which holds lithium in suspension, and the shutting down of one of its freshwater wells.