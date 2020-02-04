Following an attack by Bashar al Assad's regime on Turkish troops, Turkey will keep its military observation posts in Idlib, Syria, along with necessary fortifications, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The deadly attack was a very clear violation of the Idlib agreement and will have consequences for the Assad regime, the Turkish president told reporters en route back to Turkey from an official trip to Ukraine.

But he also said there is no need for a conflict or contradictions with Russia, and there are serious strategic initiatives taking place.

Erdogan also said Turkey's anti-terrorist operations in northern Syria will not stop and will continue with determination.

Monday’s attack in Idlib killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. Thirteen other individuals were injured but are in good condition, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

In retaliation to the deadly attack, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers, Akar added.

Attacks on civilians