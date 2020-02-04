For the last few days, Shanzay Cheema has been unable to sleep properly at night. Often, she wakes up, gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Cheema, 24, is an undergraduate student in Chinese’s city of Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei province, where the coronavirus (NCV) outbreak was first reported.

“You see people are dying here. The confirmed cases of NCV are increasing day by day. I cannot sleep at peace,” Cheema told TRT World in a phone interview.

Cheema said Wuhan, a city of 12 million people, continues to be under lockdown, with private and public transportation suspended. The deserted streets have added to the palpable fear and despair.

"I'm scared to even go out for groceries,” she said, adding that five Pakistani students have been admitted to hospital after they showed NCV-related symptoms.

The coronavirus outbreak has placed the government of Pakistan in a precarious position. With 28,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities, at least 538 Pakistani nationals are stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, and the government is yet to evacuate them, in light of poor quarantine infrastructure in the country.

In late December, as more and more people in Wuhan were diagnosed with coronavirus, the Pakistani government suspended flights to and from China. But by February 3, the restrictions were eased as three aircrafts carrying 235 passengers from Beijing and Urumqi, including 11 Chinese nationals, landed at Islamabad International Airport.

An official at the government-run National Institute of Health in Islamabad told TRT World that the body temperature of each arrival is checked at the airport, although the practice becomes pointless if the arrivals from flu-affected areas aren't quarantined for the 14-day period, the time frame in which the virus begins to show symptoms.

The official said not even a single arrival has been quarantined, a major transgression in the procedure of containing the deadly flu.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently supporting Pakistan in building nine isolation wards in eight major cities, including Islamabad, the capital.

For the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), it would have been an audacious gamble to send evacuation teams to Wuhan and bring back Pakistani nationals immediately after the spread of the virus was reported. Special Assistant to the Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said that since the outbreak turned into a global health emergency, the possibility of human-to-human transfer of the virus made it difficult for the Pakistani government to rescue the stranded nationals from Wuhan.

Mirza justified the government's decision saying they cared about the stranded "children more than anyone else" but they would prefer leaving them behind for now to ensure the "maximum number of people are saved” back in Pakistan.