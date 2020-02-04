Israel and Sudan are heading towards forging normal relations for the first time, the Israeli government said on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s transitional council leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan had a two-hour secret meeting in Uganda.

Netanyahu was quick to announce the outcome of the meeting.

"History!," he said in a tweet.

In what appears to be a landmark breakthrough in the region, Netanyahu and Burhan have "agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries", the Israeli statement said.

The two leaders, however, carry different ambitions and expect different outcomes from the meeting.

Sudan's internal rift

Different reactions from Sudanese officials right after the meeting shine light on the country’s complex political dimensions.

Going through a critical transition, Sudan is run by a sovereign council that is a transitional body of military officials and civilians, headed by military general Burhan.

The council was formed as part of the power-sharing deal between the civilian bloc, who for months protested against the long-serving dictator Omar al Bashir. As the protests culminated in a military coup leading to Bashir's removal, Burhan took over the reins of the country.

Although the civilian bloc sat with the military, which is accused of “stealing the revolution,” to make a deal, their conflicting visions often reveal cracks in the governing system.

Burhan's meeting with Netanyahu is the latest example.

Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohammed Abdullah told Al Jazeera that she had learned about Burhan’s meeting with Netanyahu through the media and has no further information about it.

Sudanese Government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih said the cabinet only learned of the talks through the media.

"We, the members of the cabinet, were not notified or consulted about this meeting. We are waiting for the chief of the sovereign council to return and give clarification about this," Salih said in a statement.

However, it seems that while the civilian side of the transitional council was not aware of the meeting, the military, that is backed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), knew about it from the beginning.

A senior Sudanese military official who spoke to the Associated Press news agency anonymously said the meeting was orchestrated by the UAE, adding that only a “small circle” of top officials in Sudan, as well as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, knew about the Burhan’s meeting with Netanyahu.

The meeting is a part of the Sudanese effort, asking Israel to encourage President Donald Trump to change Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and to lift severe sanctions.