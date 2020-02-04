Due to its 130-kilometre border with Turkey,the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib has received the most refugees of any city during the Syrian civil war.

As you may recall, Idlib, which plays host to approximately four million refugees, was captured by opposing military forces and militant groups in March 2015. Turkey, Russia, and Iran met in Astana in 2017 and declared Idlib and the surrounding region a de-escalation zone.

However, the promises haven't been kept.

Attacks on Idlib and the surrounding regions have continued for almost three years. This has caused around 1.3 million refugees to migrate to areas near the Turkish border since the beginning of 2019, and 1,800 civilians have died in the bombings.

Last month, it was announced that 188 civilians, including women and children, were killed by a Russian air strike. Apart from this, the number of civilians fleeing to the regions near the Syria-Turkey border has reached 300,000 due to the relentless ground and air attacks carried out on Idlib and the surrounding areas.

So why is Idlib so important?

If Assad takes control of Idlib, it will be a significant milestone in the civil war. Dominating this province, controlled by rebels and opposition, will be the final evidence of victory for Damascus. Regaining control of the city and controlling the critical highways that surround it will bring significant economic advantages to Assad.

Russia desires full control in Syria and Russia is the primary reason behind the Assad regime's endurance. Calling Idlib a lair of terrorists, Russia argues that by supporting Assad, it is helping to free the area of terrorists.

Iran wants Shia power and influence in the region to continue and for Syria to be a buffer zone and an ally against the threats from the West.

On the other hand, the US desires to control the region through the YPG-PKK terror organisations and prevent Russia from making an impact.