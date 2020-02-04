The lands known as Palestine were a part of the Ottoman Empire a little more than a century ago. During World War I, as the empire faltered –– and collapsed, eventually giving way to the Republic of Türkiye –– Britain seized it.

In 1917, Britain, in a letter from Arthur James Balfour, the British foreign secretary, to Lionel Walter Rothschild, stated its support for a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, paving the way for Israel.

The Balfour Declaration, for what it's worth, also demanded protection for Arabs, saying "nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities," yet it did not mention their political or national rights.

When the British mandate over Palestine began, the Jewish population was nine percent. With the immigration of European Jews under British allowance, this percentage rose to nearly 27 percent of the total population between 1922 and 1935.

The establishment of Israel

The Holocaust during World War II became one of the major reasons for Jews, who were massacred in Europe in the 1940s under the Nazi regime, to undertake mass migration to Palestine. This happened despite the fact that in 1939 a British government white paper had tried to cap yearly migration to Palestine to 10,000 persons, excepting emergencies.

After WWII, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for Palestine to be partitioned between Arabs and Jews on November 29, 1947. This led to the establishment of Israel.

The New York Times at the time wrote that: "The walkout of the Arab delegates was taken as a clear indication that the Palestinian Arabs would have nothing to do with the Assembly's decision."

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that "On May 14, 1948, on the day in which the British Mandate over Palestine expired, the Jewish People's Council gathered at the Tel Aviv Museum, and approved the following proclamation, declaring the establishment of the State of Israel. The new state was recognised that night by the United States and three days later by the USSR."

The 1948 War

Israel's founding led to a full-blown war between Israel and neighbouring Arab states, one from which Israel emerged victorious, ending up with more land than the UN's initial plan.

Palestinians call it "al Naqba", meaning "the Catastrophe" as Israel's victory led to the mass displacement of some 700,000 members of the Palestinian community.

Between 1949 and the 1960s, up to a million Jewish refugees and immigrants as well as an additional 250,000 Holocaust survivors immigrated to Israel, the BBC reports.

The formation of PLO

In 1959, Yaser Arafat and his friends established Fatah, a Palestinian resistance group, in Kuwait, a tiny Gulf country, to resist Israeli occupation.

In 1964, Arafat and other Palestinian leaders decided to join forces to create the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) to establish a unified resistance to Israel.

The Arab-Israeli War

In 1967, the Six-Day War erupted between Israel and Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel won and gained east Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Golan Heights and the Sinai.

Peter R Mansoor, writing for the Hoover Institute, notes that, "While the Golan Heights and much of the West Bank remain under Israeli control, Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt as part of the Camp David accords in 1978 and voluntarily abandoned Israeli settlements in Gaza in 2005."

The 1973 War

In 1973, there was yet again another war, the October Arab-Israeli War. Egypt and Syria fought against Israel on the religious holiday of Yom Kippur (October 6 that year). The two sides sought a ceasefire agreement at the end of the month, and the US stepped in to help with the negotiations.

Yasser Arafat's 'olive branch' speech to the UN

In his address to the UN General Assembly on November 13, 1974, the then PLO leader Yasser Arafat rejected the "terrorist" label ("otherwise the American people in their struggle for liberation from the British colonialists would have been terrorists; the European resistance against the Nazis would be terrorism") and appealed to the UN to help facilitate the peace process in the Middle East: "Today I come bearing an olive branch in one hand, and the freedom fighter's gun in the other. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat, do not let the olive branch fall from my hand."

The First Intifada