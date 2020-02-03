WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya school stampede kills 13 students
Stampede in primary school wounds 20 other students, officials in the country's western town of Kakemega say.
Kenya school stampede kills 13 students
[Representational image] In this file photo taken Friday, December 9, 2016, a young ballerina runs past a mural as she arrives to take part in a lesson from Kenyan ballet dancer Joel Kioko, 16, at a school in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. / AP Archive
By Neslihan Birtek
February 3, 2020

Thirteen children died in a stampede at a primary school in the country's western area after they were let out to go home, a Kenyan police official said on Monday.

More than 20 other students of Kakemega Primary School were injured during the afternoon incident, said David Kabena, the police in charge of Kakemega central area.

The students were leaving their classes when the stampede occurred on the school's staircase at around 5 pm (local time), Citizen TV reported on its website.

RECOMMENDED

It said the stampede occurred when a teacher apparently beat some students forcing others to run down the stairs in haste. 

Former prime minister Raila Odinga said he was saddened by the tragedy. 

"My heartfelt condolences to parents that have lost loved ones in the unfortunate and regrettable tragedy at Kakamega Primary School. I wish a quick recovery to the injured children and pray that God grant strength to the affected families," said Odinga on Twitter. 

SOURCE:AP
