Turkey will not hesitate to act against Syrian regime forces if Russia is unable to control them, Turkey's communications director said on Monday, after Ankara said Syrian regime shelling killed five of its soldiers and three civilians in the northwestern Idlib region.

"The Assad regime's attack on our forces is the latest example of its cowardly actions in northern Syria," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

"If Russia is unable to control the Assad regime from targeting us, we will not hesitate to take actions against any threat, just as we did today in Idlib," he added.

President Erdogan said earlier on Monday that Turkey will continue to retaliate, adding that Ankara had told Russia to "stand aside" in the conflict. Erdogan said Turkey killed over 30 regime troops in retaliation.

The country's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, cited by Anadolu Agency, later said 54 regime targets were shelled by Turkey's military which eliminated 76 regime members.