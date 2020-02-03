The deepening humanitarian crisis in Idlib shows no signs of abating as the Assad regime backed by Iran and Russia bombard civilian areas in one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria.

Syrian correspondent Anas Tracey speaking to TRT World from inside Idlib confirmed that over the last 24 hours at least 12 civilians have been killed by the Assad regime as they seek to target Sarmin a town in the Idlib countryside.

In December of last year, the Assad regime began a brutal campaign which has resulted in the bombardment of hospitals and refugee shelters which in the past week alone has led to more than 200 civilian deaths.

Turkey has deployed hundreds of troops at the border with Syria and inside Idlib as the Assad regime seeks to take over the region which could lead to the displacement of more than 3.5 million civilians to seek refuge in Turkey.

Earlier this month the UN estimated that more than 300,000 civilians have been displaced, and more than 175,000 of those are children, within the Idlib region with many moving closer to the Turkish border.

The situation on the ground in Idlib is “really desperate” says TRT World ’s Obaido Hitto reporting from inside Idlib.

“The regime continues to bomb civilian areas including hospitals, schools, marketplaces and the main roads as people try and escape the bombardment,” Hitto went on to add that, “we have seen large convoys of people and thousands of vehicles on the road with their personal belongings packed,” attempting to flee Russian and Assad regime bombardment.

Syrians who remain in Idlib are desperate for food, shelter and safety during the harsh winter in the region.