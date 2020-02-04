Lenin once said that “there are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.”

In the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict, there have been some weeks where history changed its course including the summer of 1948 where the Palestinian Nakba tragically befell the Palestinian people with the loss of 78 percent of the historical land of Palestine to the Zionist movement, along with the exile of over 80 percent of its people.

Another was in the summer of 1967 when the remainder of Palestine was militarily occupied and colonised.

Subsequently, the Palestinian national movement after decades of struggle and resistance signed an interim agreement (the Oslo accords) with Israel in September 1993 based on UN resolutions 242 and 338, which called on Israel to withdraw to the June 4, 1967 borders, in return for Palestinian recognition of the Israeli state on the territories it occupied in 1948.

The Oslo agreement had called for a period of five years, where the so-called final status issues would be negotiated between the two parties under US mediation.

As the five years were extended to over a quarter-century without settling any of the final status issues, most fair-minded political observers would agree that the main stumbling block to any political settlement was due to the intransigence of Israeli leaders who had created one obstacle after another to expand colonies (settlements) in the midst of the Palestinian designated areas and thereby block the emergence of a Palestinian State.

What Trump and his zealously Zionist team did in their so-called “Deal of the Century” was to embrace the bizarre positions of Netanyahu and Israeli extremists groups with regard to all final status issues. That position officially kills the prospect of any possibility of a two-state solution that would have given the Palestinians a state in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, as mandated in many UN Security Council resolutions including 242 and 338.

So what are the final status issues that Trump’s deal preempted and destroyed?

Jerusalem

Trump, in favour of Israel, had unilaterally decided the status of Jerusalem on December 6, 2017. He had effectively removed it from the negotiations process when he recognised the Israeli annexation of East Jerusalem and subsequently moved the US embassy the following year.

The current plan has further consolidated this position by depriving the Palestinians of any rights to their Muslim and Christian holy places and neighbourhoods. To add insult to injury and in a complete disregard to millions of Palestinians and hundreds of millions of Arabs and Muslims, Trump designated some Palestinian villages east of Jerusalem and called on the Palestinians to collectively name them “Al-Quds”, the Arabic name for Jerusalem, as if renaming some places “Jerusalem” would replace some of the holiest shrines on earth for Muslims and Christians.

Refugees and Right of Return

The Palestinians who were uprooted since 1948 from their homeland by Israel outside historical Palestine, number today over seven million. The Geneva conventions, as well as successive UN resolutions including UN Security Council resolution 194, have called for their right of return to their land.

Trump’s plan, however, has precluded this right and called for the Palestinian refugees to be settled elsewhere without even mentioning any liability on the part of the Zionist state, It offers no compensation for their suffering as other peace plans had called for in the past.

Trump’s plan states that after all the issues dictated in this document are settled, Israel may initiate a separate mechanism to demand compensation for the Jews who had left Arab lands to Palestine after Israel’s founding in 1948.

Settlements and borders

The Trump plan is so one-sided that it gives Israel the right to annex all the colonies that have been constructed in the heart of the West Bank since 1967, as it also precludes the removal of any Israeli settler.

Such an extremist position makes it impossible to have a contiguous Palestinian state without resorting to tricks and fictitious ideas of building side roads, tunnels, and bridges, which would be under the total control of Israel for the sake of accommodating illegal Israeli colonisers.

The plan also allows Israel to annex not only all the settlement blocks — even those that are deep into the heart of the Palestinian communities in the West Bank — but also the Jordan Valley, thus depriving the Palestinians of any meaningful entity or a border with Jordan.

State and sovereignty

Furthermore, the deal gives Israel not only the settlement blocks, and the Jordan Valley Netanyahu and the Israeli right have been coveting, but also total control over the air space of all Palestinian territories, the territorial waters of Gaza, the control over the borders with Egypt and Jordan, and even Palestinian immigration policy - all in the name of security.

In other words, the plan denies this truncated future “state” of all the required political definition of an actual state. It is in fact nothing short of an apartheid regime, similar if not worse than South Africa’s Bantustans.