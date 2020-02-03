Recently, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, called for the enlargement of NATO. Specifically, he mentioned the addition of Georgia to the Alliance.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos he said: "I don't understand why we have not invited Georgia or we haven't activated the action plan for Georgia to become a member."

He went on to say: "We [Turkey] are criticised for having relatively better relations with Russia as a neighbour, but our western friends are not agreeing to invite Georgia because they don’t want to provoke Russia. But Georgia needs us and we need an ally like Georgia. So we need enlargement and Georgia should be made a member.”

He has a good point. Turkey has long been a supporter of Georgia’s NATO aspirations when many other members of the Alliance have dithered or wavered on the subject.

Few countries in Europe express as much enthusiasm for NATO as Georgia even though it is not a member. While the NATO–Georgian relationship has never been closer, Tbilisi cannot cross the finish line into full membership.

Georgia has been trying to join the Alliance for more than a decade. It was first promised eventual membership at the NATO Summit in Bucharest in 2008. Since then, this commitment to membership has been reaffirmed at each subsequent NATO summit.

As NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in December 2016: “Georgia has all the practical tools to become a member of NATO.”

This is why the delay towards real progress on membership is so frustrating for Georgians.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu was right when he said “…we need an ally like Georgia”. Georgia is important to the Alliance for a few main reasons.

Firstly, Georgia is a proven and dependable ally.In 2012, when many NATO countries were rushing for the door in Afghanistan, Georgia added hundreds of troops to the mission there. At the height of the Georgian contribution to Afghanistan, it had more than 2,000 troops serving in some of the deadliest places in the country, if not the world, in Helmand and Kandahar provinces. Today, Georgia has almost 900 troops in Afghanistan making it the largest non-NATO troop contributor to the NATO training mission.

Secondly, Georgia’s strategic location makes it important for NATO. Fewer countries understand this better than Turkey.Located in the South Caucasus, Georgia sits at a crucial geographical and cultural crossroads and has proven itself to be strategically important for military and economic reasons for centuries.