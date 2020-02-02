WORLD
4 MIN READ
Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks
"We'll want to cooperate and we expect the EU to follow through on their commitment to a Canada-style free trade agreement," says British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.
Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks
British resident Paul Darwent cuts a cord with British flags inside his bar after the countdown which marks Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day during a symbolic celebration party in Jimera de Libar, southern Spain February 1, 2020. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 2, 2020

Britain laid out a tough opening stance for future talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying it would set its own agenda rather than meeting the bloc's rules to ensure frictionless trade.

"We are taking back control of our laws, so we are not going to have high alignment with the EU, legislative alignment with their rules," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News. 

"But we'll want to cooperate and we expect the EU to follow through on their commitment to a Canada-style free trade agreement."

Asked whether the government expected businesses to have to prepare for new checks on goods at the border, Raab said: "The agreement that we made with the EU was to avoid all of that, and I am sure they will want to live up to the undertakings they have made just as we'd expect to do the same."

Sovereignty trumps economy

After officially leaving the EU on Friday, Britain now must negotiate future trade relations with the bloc, to take effect when a standstill transition period expires at the end of the year. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been quick to send Brussels a message before trade talks begin in March: Brexit, for him, means sovereignty trumps the economy.

After more than three years of often tortuous talks, Johnson wants to draw a line under what has been an angry debate that has deepened divides across the country. His aim is a trade deal allowing for tariff- and quota-free trade in goods, similar to terms the bloc now has in place with Canada.

The EU has repeatedly told Britain the level of access to its lucrative single market will depend on how far London agrees to adhere to a "level playing field" – shorthand for rules on environmental standards, labour regulations and state aid.

RECOMMENDED

But despite the appeals of many businesses for the government to ensure goods can trade across borders freely, ministers have been briefing companies that they should adjust to a new future when Britain will not adhere to EU rules.

Johnson, according to sources close to him, has taken last year's election, which handed him a large majority in parliament, as approval for his policy of putting Britain's right to set its own rules above the demands of businesses. 

He will outline that approach in a speech on Monday.

Likely outcomes 

Late on Saturday, a government source said if the EU would not offer a Canada-style trade deal, London would instead pursue a looser trade agreement, similar to the bloc's ties with Australia.

"There are only two likely outcomes in negotiation – a free trade deal like Canada or a looser arrangement like Australia – and we are happy to pursue both," the source said.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called on the British government not to set strict red lines, saying this could make an already difficult negotiation even harder.

"One thing I'd say to everyone is let's not repeat some of the errors that were made in the past two-and-a-half years," Varadkar told the BBC. 

"Let's not set such rigid red lines that make it hard to come to an agreement and let's tone down the nationalistic rhetoric."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East