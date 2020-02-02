WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
Believers immerse in prayer during a special mass held to usher in the New Year at Full Gospel Bible Fellowship church in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on January 1, 2020. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
February 2, 2020

 At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service at a stadium in northern Tanzania, a government official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.

“Twenty people died and 16 others were injured in the incident,” said Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba. Five of those killed were children, he said.

 “The stampede occurred when the worshippers were rushing to get anointed with blessed oil,” Warioba said.

Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cure for disease to worshippers who walk on what he describes as “blessed oil” during his church services.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities fear the death toll could rise due to the size of the crowd and dark conditions when the stampede occurred.

“The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a possibility that more casualties could emerge. We are still assessing the situation,” Warioba said.

Tanzania has seen a rise in the number of “prosperity gospel” pastors in recent years, who promise to lift people out of poverty and perform what they call miracle cures.

 Thousands of people in the nation of 55 million flock to Pentecostal churches, whose main source of income is “tithe”, the 10 percent or so of income that worshippers are asked to contribute.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East