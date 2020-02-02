Air strikes by the regime and its Russian ally on Sunday killed at least nine civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven of those killed were all members of one family in the town of Sarmeen in Idlib province.

A correspondent of AFP news agency saw a man weeping as rescue workers pulled bodies from a crumpled two-storey building.

They belonged to his nine-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.

A regime air strike also killed a child in the town of Binnish, and a Russian raid took the life of a woman in the town of Atareb, the Observatory said.

The Russian-backed regime and militant forces are advancing on the rebel-held town of Saraqeb amid a double-pronged push into Idlib province, home to some three million people, half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.