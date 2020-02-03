Three years after his first travel ban, US President Donald Trump is about to issue another.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced it would impose a travel ban on six more countries. Instead of a Muslim-specific ban this time, most affected countries are African.

This comes nearly a year after Trump’s administration emphasised that a key part of its strategy for Africa was to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the continent by growing economic ties. The latest travel ban closes the door on Africa’s largest economy: Nigeria.

Not limited to Nigeria, it also closes the door on Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea, in addition to Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, which is accused of waging genocide against its Muslim population: the Rohingya.

The travel ban will effectively restrict thousands from obtaining immigrant visas to the US.

The initial travel ban put into effect in 2017 was widely criticised for targeting Muslim-majority countries in an effort to protect the US from “radical Islamic terrorists.” Nearly 135 million people were affected.

The latest addition to the travel ban is set to impact nearly a quarter of the 1.2 billion people residing in Africa, the economies of their countries and the United State’s reputation in the region.

What does the travel ban actually mean?

The travel ban is set to go into effect on February 22 2020. Any immigrant who obtains a visa before the deadline will still be able to migrate to the US. Nonimmigrant visas for students, temporary workers or based on specialised skills will remain unaffected.

All immigrants will have the right to apply for waivers from the travel ban, particularly if they are in danger of facing hardship if denied entry.

Arms deals unaffected

In spite of the travel ban, Trump’s administration has sold weapons and arms to Libya, Yemen, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria and Tanzania. The last five countries are in the latest addition to the travel ban. This includes everything from machine guns to attack aircraft.

But going back just a little further puts the alleged concerns about security - that fuel the travel ban - to the test. Since 2002, the US has sold nearly $409 million worth of weapons to 10 of the 13 countries impacted by the travel ban; in spite of poor human rights records, unstable governments, corruption and their role in dubious conflicts.

But even then, a contradiction arises between Trump’s strategic policy of arm sales that ignore human rights conditions on the one hand and China’s aggressive expansion in African markets.

Five countries affected by the travel ban are members of China’s $1 trillion Belt Road Initiative. Eritrea, the sixth, has expressed support for the project, which is not altogether shocking given that China is it’s “largest investor, creditor and trading partner.”

In Nigeria, China invested $5 billion in 2015 alone. In Tanzania, China’s investments are well over $7 billion. In 2018, China wrote off $10 billion in Sudanese debt, while investing a significant portion of its $60 billion African aid package there.