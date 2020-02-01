Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, state TV reported after squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months since the former premier was ousted by popular protests.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

In a pre-recorded statement posted online, Allawi called on protesters to continue with their uprising against corruption and said he would quit if the blocs insist on imposing names of ministers.

"After the president appointed me to form a new government a short while ago, I wanted to talk to you first," Allawi said, addressing the camera in the Iraqi dialect.

"I will ask you to keep up the protests because if you are not with me, I won't be able to do anything," Allawi said.

"|If it wasn't for your sacrifices and courage there wouldn't have been any change in the country," he said addressing anti-government protesters. "I have faith in you and ask you to continue with the protests."

Deadly crackdown

Former prime minister Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned in November amid mass anti-government unrest where hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets demanding the removal of Iraq's political elite.

Nearly 500 protesters have been killed in a deadly crackdown by security forces.

Allawi was born in Baghdad and served as communications minister first in 2006 and again between 2010-2012. He resigned from his post after a dispute with former prime minister Nouri al Maliki.