Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-regime forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, an attempted fightback after territorial gains for regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian regime forces had made a significant advance into the rebel-held northwest this week, seizing the town of Maarat al Numan, part of an offensive to secure the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo.

The suicide attacks were carried out by militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. A third car bomb was set off by remote control, a source with the group said.

A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, published a video which it said showed elite Tahrir al Sham fighters pledging "allegiance to death and jihad" before the attack on Jamiyat al Zahraa, watched by the group's leader, Abu Mohammad al Jolani.

The northwestern corner of Syria including Idlib province and adjoining areas of Aleppo is the last major rebel foothold in Syria, where the regime has taken back most of the ground once held by its enemies with Russian and Iranian support.

Syrian news agency SANA said regime's troops had destroyed four car bombs before they reached their targets in that area. Syrian regime forces were firing rockets and artillery at militant groups on the Jamiyat al-Zahraa front, it said. Militants had also fired rockets at residential districts of Aleppo.

UN chief calls for end to escalating conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for an end to fighting in northwestern Syria, where hundreds of combatants reportedly died this week as regime forces advanced on a rebel-held town.

Syria's Russian-backed forces are advancing on the rebel-held town of Saraqeb amid a double-pronged push into Idlib province, home to some three million people, half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.