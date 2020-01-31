Clashes erupted on Friday between the Israeli army and Palestinians across the occupied West Bank protesting the so-called "deal of the century" proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Palestinian demonstrators in Al Khalil (Hebron) in the southern West Bank marched towards the Israeli army's checkpoints in the old city.

Similar clashes erupted in the Jordan Valley and the entrance of Jericho in the eastern West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces.

In the northern West Bank, the Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse several demonstrations near the cities of Nablus and Qalqiliya.

Israel hits targets in Gaza

Israel launched air strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip shortly after Palestinians fired three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted, the military said on Friday.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage from the exchange of fire overnight, which came amid heightened tensions after President Donald Trump released his Mideast plan, a US initiative aimed at ending the conflict that heavily favours Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

Trump on Tuesday released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute during a press conference at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but with no Palestinian officials present.

Trump’s plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Israel-Palestine dispute and recognises illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The Israeli military said suspected Palestinians had also launched “explosive balloons" toward Israel and that a sniper had shot an observational antenna.

It said it struck targets linked to Hamas in response, including “underground infrastructure used to manufacture weapons.”

Later on Friday, the military said three mortar rounds were fired from Gaza. In response, an Israeli tank fired on a Hamas military post. There were no reports of casualties.

UN agency fears 'escalation in clashes'

Palestinians are in a "state of shock" over the peace plan, the head of the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees said, voicing fears of a surge in violence.

"We certainly have serious concerns that it will result in an escalation in clashes and in violence," said Christian Saunders, acting head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).