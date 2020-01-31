I am confident that Turkey will pursue all avenues and opportunities to achieve a permanent ceasefire and lasting peace in Libya. However, if Haftar persists, as I know he will, with his war and attacks on Tripoli killing and injuring innocent children and civilians then the only option left to stabilise Libya and achieve permanent peace and security is to defeat Haftar militarily. This can be achieved by providing comprehensive military logistical support to the GNA’s Libyan National Army and forces as permitted by the recently signed security agreement (Memorium of Understanding) between Turkey and Libya’s legitimate GNA.

Various government representatives from Europe, Africa, Russia and the US met in Berlin. Which states can be listed as supporters of the internationally-recognised GNA government besides Turkey and what position does Germany in particular take?

GG: Germany takes a neutral position as it is a country that does not take part in wars and conflicts since the end of the Second World War. Germany is also a major economic power and the most important country within the EU, hence it has a big political influence that can be useful for achieving a political solution. Other countries which attended Berlin conference can be considered as neutral or sympathetic to the GNA apart from Egypt, France and Russia. The new understanding between Turkey and Russia may persuade Russia to become more neutral in the Libyan conflict. Russia also has leverage against Haftar through the use of Russian (Wagner) mercenaries. Haftar relies on the Wagner mercenaries and Russia can use this card effectively and positively for the stability of Libya by withdrawing them in return for a clear commitment from the GNA to accommodate any Russian economic interests in Libya for the mutual benefit of both Libya and Russia.

The Turkish president has criticised the UAE for financing Russian mercenaries in the ranks of Haftar. How do you assess the role of Abu Dhabi in the Libyan conflict and how much have Russian mercenaries changed the situation on the ground?

GG: The UAE is the largest supporter of Haftar in many ways, militarily, politically, financially and with intelligence support and media outlets. The UAE finances and brings mercenaries from Sudan and Chad to Libya to fight alongside Haftar. It is causing the biggest damage and is the one fuelling the Libyan conflict most. The UAE’s intentions are clearly to dominate Libya through a military ruler like Haftar, trying to replicate their success in the Egyptian model. The UAE fears genuine democratisation in Libya and fears that Libya has the economic and geopolitical competitive advantages that will threaten the whole future of the UAE and their economic model.

Turkey President Erdogan visited Algeria. What is the possibility that Algeria is going to increase its efforts to confront warlord Haftar?

GG: The visit by President Erdogan to Algeria was very important and strategic as Algeria is a strong country and an important neighbour of Libya. Algeria is against Haftar’s plans of taking over full authoritarian power in Libya and Algeria also believes that a Libya dominated by the UAE and Egyptian regimes will pose a threat to Algeria’s national security. The country will provide a crucial balance against those two Arab states supporting Haftar and the close daily coordination that exists now between Algeria and Turkey will be for the good and benefit of the Libyan people.