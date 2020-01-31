Turkey will never recognise and accept the US’ so-called peace plan, the country’s president said on Friday.

“This plan aims annexation of the occupied Palestine territories,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting of provincial heads of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

Reiterating that Jerusalem is a “red line” for Turkey, Erdogan said Jerusalem is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as “Israel's undivided capital”.

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Erdogan stressed that such a “rogue state” of Israel, which executes innocents on the streets, can never be credible for Turkey.

“Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity,” he added.

“Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity,” Erdogan told his party's provincial heads in Ankara.

The Turkish president also criticised Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan over their stance on Trump's so-called 'deal of the century'.

“Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Amman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are the same,“ said the Turkish president.