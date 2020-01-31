In early January 2020, Netflix began streaming the series 'Messiah', a geopolitical suspense thriller about a messiah emerging from the Middle East. Yes, the series is rife with Orientalist tropes, as Nadine Sayegh demonstrates in her piece and undoubtedly it mimics the Orientalist themes found in the Showtimes series 'Homeland'.

It even borrows the same protagonist who serves as an avatar for American foreign policy, a female CIA agent with issues, replacing a blonde agent with a brunette in 'Messiah'.

Not only would its Orientalist themes offend Arabs and Muslims, but the series' covering sacred matters also led to trepidation or repudiation from the same demographic when the trailer was released.

In the shadow of Trump's peace plan, which is seen by Palestinians as a "piece plan" the themes will touch on more raw nerves.

Yet, despite these embedded Orientalist elements, after watching all ten episodes, there are some unexpected themes in 'Messiah'.

Hollywood has historically depicted Jesus with western features and Israel and its security agencies in a positive light. This show would be the first to cast Jesus as Middle Eastern, played by a Middle Eastern actor, and second, depicts Israeli agencies in a more questionable light.

Arab and Muslim reaction

When the trailer for Messiah was released in December, some Muslims inferred that the character "Al Masih" was really "Al Masih ad-Dajjal", or Antichrist in the Islamic tradition, expressed by some Muslims on Twitter and others who started a petition on Change.org calling for a boycott of the series, which gathered 5,000 signatures, and ironically only gave more free publicity for the series.

Most of these tweeted concerns were released in response to the trailer, before the series began streaming in January. The confusion in real life, or in cyberspace, in this case, is the premise of the entire fictional series.

While part of the series was filmed in Jordan, its Royal Film Commission requested Netflix not to release it in the country, which has both Muslim and Christians. Ironically this move, like the internet activity above, only gave the series more publicity.

Depicting Jesus

The entire series forces its characters and viewers to question whether the Al Masih is genuine, the Antichrist, or a political agent working on behalf of Russia.

Whether or not the character is the genuine Messiah or the Antichrist (the series hints to the former by the end of the first season), the show represents an evolution for Hollywood.