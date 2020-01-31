WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council urges immediate end to fighting in Yemen
The UN Security Council called for an "immediate cessation" of hostilities in Yemen, which it said were threatening a political process aimed at ending the war.
UN Security Council urges immediate end to fighting in Yemen
Boys walk amid ruins of houses during the conflict in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen November 22, 2018. Picture taken on November 22, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
January 31, 2020

The UN Security Council called Thursday for an immediate end to a “significant” escalation in fighting in Yemen between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the government.

Member nations on the UN’s most powerful body “underlined their disappointment” at the return to violence in a statement, saying it “threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen.”

The council expressed hope “that a renewed de-escalation would create space for the Yemeni parties to move towards comprehensive and inclusive UN-led negotiations urgently, on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and move towards a peaceful transition.”

RECOMMENDED

The council statement followed a briefing Tuesday by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths. He urged a halt to the recent “alarming military escalation” in fighting “before it is too late.”

Less than two weeks ago, Griffiths had reported to the council on a major reduction in military operations and other initiatives. He expressed hope then that this would lead to talks between the government and Iranian-backed Houthis on ending the five-year conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

The US-backed Arab coalition battling to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government stepped up airstrikes in recent days on rebel targets northeast of the capital, Sanaa, while the Houthis shelled government-held areas.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East