The UN Security Council called Thursday for an immediate end to a “significant” escalation in fighting in Yemen between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the government.

Member nations on the UN’s most powerful body “underlined their disappointment” at the return to violence in a statement, saying it “threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen.”

The council expressed hope “that a renewed de-escalation would create space for the Yemeni parties to move towards comprehensive and inclusive UN-led negotiations urgently, on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and move towards a peaceful transition.”