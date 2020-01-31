WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspected Hindu nationalist opens fire at Delhi student demo
One student was reportedly shot in the hand before police arrested the alleged gunman, who timed his attack to coincide with the anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by a Hindu radical.
Suspected Hindu nationalist opens fire at Delhi student demo
People block a road near the police headquarters to protest against a shooting incident on January 30 when a suspected Hindu nationalist opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the new citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi on January 31, 2020. / AFP
January 31, 2020

A suspected Hindu nationalist on Thursday live-streamed himself minutes before opening fire on university students protesting against India's new citizenship law.

One student was reportedly shot in the hand before police arrested the alleged gunman, who timed his attack to coincide with the anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by a Hindu radical.

Video circulating on social media showed the man brandishing a handgun and confronting protesters while shouting "Yeh lo azadi" ("Here is your freedom") and "Long live Delhi police".

In the background, dozens of police can be seen watching proceedings.

The highly charged word "azadi" was previously associated with Kashmiri separatists, but has been used widely in the past more than a month of protests against the citizenship law.

The law makes it easier for persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring countries to get Indian citizenship, but not if they are Muslim.

Critics say this forms part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's master plan to remould India as a purely Hindu nation, marginalising its 200 million Muslims, something Modi denies.

RECOMMENDED

Before Thursday's incident, the alleged gunman went live on Facebook as he walked around the protest area.

"On my last journey, take me draped in saffron and shout slogans of Hail Lord Ram," one post on his page read – a popular chant for Hindu nationalists.

Saffron is a colour associated with Hinduism – and with Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party – while Ram is an important deity.

"Shaheen Bagh, Game Over," read another, referring to massive protests against the citizenship law taken up by women and children in the Indian capital.

Afterward the shooting several thousand people gathered at the site, an AFP reporter said.

Some pushed against barriers, and police responded with water cannon, media reports said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East