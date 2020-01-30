Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) on Thursday said that the US’ so-called peace plan aims to legitimise occupation, destruction and oppression of Palestine and Jerusalem.

"The only solution is the establishment of an independent Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," the council said in a statement issued following its meeting, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump released his much-hyped plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute at the White House with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu by his side.

There was, however, no Palestinian representative at the announcement, which saw Trump referring to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

Trump's so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and has drawn criticism for giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

Call for measures in Syria

The council stressed the importance of taking further measures against terrorism in various parts of Syria, especially Idlib.

Regarding the ongoing tension between the US and Iran, the council reiterated the call for "common sense" and "clear-headedness."

Earlier this month, Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.