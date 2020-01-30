TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
US plan aims to legitimise occupation, destruction of Palestine - Turkey
"US' so-called peace plan aims to legitimise occupation, destruction and oppression of Palestine," Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement on Thursday.
US plan aims to legitimise occupation, destruction of Palestine - Turkey
The council also stressed the importance of taking further measures against terrorism in various parts of Syria, especially Idlib. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
January 30, 2020

Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) on Thursday said that the US’ so-called peace plan aims to legitimise occupation, destruction and oppression of Palestine and Jerusalem.

"The only solution is the establishment of an independent Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," the council said in a statement issued following its meeting, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump released his much-hyped plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute at the White House with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu by his side.

There was, however, no Palestinian representative at the announcement, which saw Trump referring to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

Trump's so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and has drawn criticism for giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

Call for measures in Syria

The council stressed the importance of taking further measures against terrorism in various parts of Syria, especially Idlib.

Regarding the ongoing tension between the US and Iran, the council reiterated the call for "common sense" and "clear-headedness."

Earlier this month, Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

RECOMMENDED

Khamenei, who bestowed the country's highest honour on Soleimani last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing. Iran's IRGC launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Support for Libya’s UN-recognised government

Turkey will continue to support the UN-recognised government to achieve peace and stability in Libya, the council said.

It reiterated that all countries are invited to support efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire in Libya.

On January 12, parties in Libya announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But two days later in Russia, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after warlord Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Turkey’s National Security Council also condemned the attack in Somalia where Turkish citizens were among the casualties.

On December 28, at least 85 people were killed, including two Turkish nationals, and over 150 others wounded in a suicide truck attack in Mogadishu claimed by the Al Shabab terrorist group.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East