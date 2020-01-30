Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out war-mongering once again. Speaking to military cadets in New Delhi on Tuesday, he proclaimed that Indian forces need “a week to 10 days” to vanquish Pakistan’s armed forces if hostilities break out between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

His rhetoric comes at a time when his government faces widespread protests over a law that has threatened the secular makeup of the world’s largest democracy.

Islamabad reacted with its usual disdain with its foreign ministry calling Modi’s remarks “attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies”.

In the same speech, Modi spoke about the “surgical strikes and air strikes” that India claims to have carried out against militant camps inside Pakistan.

On Twitter, the statement invoked varying degrees of reactions with some users viewing it as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to woo Hindu nationalist voters ahead of state elections in New Delhi.

Pakistan and India were at the brink of war last year after tit-for-tat attacks.

In February, India claimed that its jets had bombed an alleged militant camp deep inside Pakistan in response to a suicide attack in the Pulwama area of Indian-administered Kashmir, where 40 soldiers were killed.

A day later, Pakistan’s air force shot down an Indian MiG-21 aircraft in a dogfight and captured the pilot, who was later released as a goodwill gesture by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ease tensions.

Since being re-elected for a second term last year, Modi’s BJP government has taken a series of actions that have threatened to deepen the sectarian divide and undermine India's secular character.