WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen rebels claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities
The Houthi rebels did not specify when the strikes were carried out and neither Aramco nor the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government immediately responded to requests for confirmation.
Yemen rebels claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities
A still image from video footage shows Houthi Military Spokesman, Yahya Sarea making an announcement, taken from a video broadcasted in Sanaa, Yemen September 14, 2019. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 30, 2020

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Wednesday they had launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including oil facilities belonging to the energy giant Aramco.

Houthi forces attacked "Aramco (facilities) in Jizan, Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait base and vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia with a large number of missiles and drones," spokesman Yahya Sarea told a press conference in the capital Sanaa.

Sarea did not specify when the strikes were carried out and neither Aramco nor the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government immediately responded to requests for confirmation.

Sarea said the attacks were "in retaliation for the escalation of air strikes by the enemy" during the recent fierce fighting between government and rebel troops to the north and east of Sanaa.

Attacks on Aramco oil facilities last September caused massive damage, halving the kingdom's crude output temporarily and creating havoc on global oil markets.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for those strikes, but the United States said the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran and amounted to "an act of war". Iran denied any involvement.

RECOMMENDED

Sarea also said the rebels had made major advances in fighting against the government forces in the capital and other provinces, seizing the entire Nihm district in Sanaa province and making gains in the Jawf and Marib provinces during operations that are ongoing.

"An area totalling 2,500 square kilometres (960 square miles) has been liberated," he said, adding that government forces had "collapsed and that Houthi fighters reached the vicinity of Marib city", the capital of the province.

Pro-government sources admitted on Monday that the rebels had captured the route that connects Sanaa to the provinces of Marib to the east and Jawf to the north.

They said then that dozens had been killed or wounded in the fighting around Sanaa in the previous two days, but were not able to give precise figures.

Sarea said that thousands of government troops had been killed, wounded or captured during the fighting.

The United Nations Security Council convened Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Yemen, amid growing concern over the deteriorating situation and calls for the parties to re-engage in the political process, diplomats said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East