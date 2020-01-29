WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump's 'peace deal' upends 30 years of the US' Palestine-Israel policy
The trajectory of US policy towards the Palestinians, already deferential to Israeli interests, has lost any semblance of partiality.
Trump's 'peace deal' upends 30 years of the US' Palestine-Israel policy
US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear together at a joint news conference to discuss a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
January 29, 2020

Donald Trump’s proposed plan to resolve the longstanding Israeli occupation of Palestine has once again shaken the political kaleidoscope in the US as well as Middle Eastern politics. 

The "win-win" decision described by Trump was roundly condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as a “conspiracy” against the Palestinian people. 

Yet more than 29 years ago George H W Bush withheld loans from Israel unless it promised to come to the negotiating table and curtail illegal settlement construction. Trump’s approach, however, sets the US on a publically different course. 

The acceptance and legalisation of Israeli colonial expansion will, in time, enshrine a new political benchmark for US politics with Trump as the flag bearer. 

Since the beginning of his term in 2016, Trump has not hidden his intentions to shape the region and in particular the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a manner that tilts the scales decisively in favour of Israel. 

In the process, the trajectory of US policy towards the Palestinians, already deferential to Israeli interests, has lost any semblance of partiality. 

First came the recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel in December 2017 and then in March 2019, the US proceeded to recognise the occupied Golan heights

Both announcements have marked a departure from the public rhetoric of US policy. In private, however, George W Bush junior in 2004 had conceded to Ariel Sharon that illegal settlements would be part of a future solution. 

RECOMMENDED

Critically Trump’s public endorsements have broken a taboo in US politics and strengthened the Israeli occupation. 

Future presidential contenders will have to answer questions on whether they are against current official US policy on Jerusalem, Golan Heights and settlements. For many future contenders, anything short of an endorsement of such policies may have to face the wrath of the powerful Jewish lobby group AIPAC.   

Liberal Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders warned that any “acceptable peace deal must be consistent with international law and multiple UN resolutions.” 

Sanders is not considered as speaking for official Democratic policy and many doubt his ability to become president on a socialist ticket.  

Joe Biden, the front runner in the Democratic primary, was more circumspect saying, “A peace plan requires two sides to come together. This is a political stunt that could spark unilateral moves to annex territory and set back peace even more. I’ve spent a lifetime working to advance the security & survival of a Jewish and democratic Israel. This is not the way.”

Biden’s record, however, is not promising. When he was asked if he would reverse Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, he said “Not now. I wouldn't reverse it.”

Trump’s normalisation of politically undesirable policies is slowly but surely creating a new normative standard in US politics irrespective of whether the world accepts his decision or not. 

As for Israel, the country is accustomed to non-recognition of its illegal actions and has the strategic patience to wait for controversial decisions taken today to be considered normal tomorrow.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say