US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited 'deal of the century' on Tuesday, aimed at resolving the vexed Israel-Palestine conflict.

It quickly drew sharp criticism from Palestinian leadership but evoked a muted response from the Arab world.

"I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Although the deal recognises an independent Palestinian state, it grants Israel full sovereignty over West Bank settlements and identifies Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu hope to gain political leverage from the deal. But it left the Arab states on a precarious ladder since they have been the supporters of the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Trump's controversial plan was designed by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who's known for holding pro-Zionist views and enjoys the support of evangelicals.

Most Arab countries responded to the deal with mixed messaging, indicating that they no longer support Palestine's long-standing demand for an independent nation state within the borders of pre-1967 Palestine.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia tried to encourage direct negotiations between Palestinian leadership and the US.

“The kingdom appreciates the efforts of President Trump's administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides,” Saudi's foreign ministry said after Trump unveiled the widely criticised deal.

The two sides should “resolve any disagreements with aspects of the plan through negotiations, in order to move forward the peace process to reach an agreement that achieves legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”, the Saudi foreign ministry added.

Before the deal was announced, Saudi Arabia and its regional allies reportedly pledged to fund it with an aim to end the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly offered Mahmoud Abbas $10 billion to accept the US peace plan.

But King Salman has also tried to assuage the fears of Palestinian leadership. According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud reassured Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Palestinian issue and their rights in a phone call with Mahmoud Abbas.

Many media reports suggest that Saudi Arabia, at times along with the UAE, held secret meetings with Israeli intelligence officials to draw a roadmap for normalising relations between Tel Aviv and Arab states, while keeping the Palestinian issue on the backburner.

Since then, Israel has never missed an opportunity to fawn over Saudi Arabia and the UAE leadership.