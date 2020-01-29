Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published on Wednesday.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

"The plan outlined will not serve peace or bring about a solution."

Trump revealed on Tuesday the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital."

As part of the plan, future Palestinian statehood would be based on a series of strict conditions, including recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, keeping Israeli settlements intact and requiring the future Palestinian state to be "demilitarised".

When Washington recognised the capital of Israel as Jerusalem in 2017 and moved the embassy there, Turkish officials repeatedly criticised Trump's decision.

Russia 'not honouring' Syria agreements

Erdogan also said Moscow is "not honouring" agreements made with Ankara for northwestern Syria, where Russian warplanes and regime forces have ramped up their assault, in remarks published on Wednesday.

"There have been agreements made with Russia. If Russia honours these agreements, we will do the same. But right now, unfortunately, Russia is not honouring these agreements," Erdogan said, quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News.

Despite being on opposite sides of the war, Damascus ally Moscow and opposition supporter Ankara have worked closely to resolve the conflict. Iran, which also backs the regime, has also been part of their talks.

On Tuesday, the Syrian regime took control of Maarat al Numan, a key rebel and opposition stronghold town in Idlib, with the help of Russian warplanes.

Patience 'running thin'