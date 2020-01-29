Turkey on Wednesday slammed a court ruling in Belgium blocking the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The Belgian Supreme Court ruling, which upholds a 2010 decision not to prosecute PKK/YPG-linked suspects, is an explicit attempt to undermine the law, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The ruling "exonerates a terrorist organisation with ideological motives" and is especially egregious "as it comes from a country that presumes to lecture Turkey on the rule of law", said the statement.

The ruling amounts to clear support for the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and the EU and is responsible for the death of over 40,000 Turkish citizens, including civilians, children and even infants, said the ministry.

The court decision is based on the misunderstanding that even if a terror group massacres people in other countries, there is no problem if it launches no attacks in my country, said the statement.

"It is an example of hypocrisy; it ignores the fact that terrorism poses threats to all nations and encourages other terrorist organisations," the ministry added.

The ministry said the ruling is based on political rather than legal criteria and contains grave contradictions.

The Belgian decision "is inconsistent with the acquis communautaire of the EU which Belgium hosts as a founding member" and poses an obstacle for Belgium fulfilling its international counter-terrorism obligations in relation, it added.