Hours before US President Donald Trump unveiled his “peace deal” for Israelis and Palestinians yesterday, Israeli journalist Eylon Levy tweeted that expectations should be lowered for the proposal. “Since nothing can ‘solve’ the conflict,” he wrote, “ask whether the plan ‘shrinks’ the conflict.

The occupation won’t end but it will grow smaller? Don’t ask whether the Palestinians will be free, ask whether they’ll be freer. Think on a more/less spectrum, not a dichotomy.”

Jewish Israeli journalist and editor of +972 magazine Edo Konrad responded: “Jim Crow won’t end, but will it grow smaller? Don’t ask whether the South Africans will be free, ask whether they’ll be freer.”

Levy’s writing speaks volumes about the mindset of many Israeli Jews, even those who consider themselves reasonable and anti-extremist.

Trump’s peace plan will please most Israeli Jews because they won’t need to change anything about their lives; their privileges will neither be jeopardised nor diminished. They will not need to curtail their speech or actions. They’ll be able to travel freely, cross borders and live under civilian rule. They will continue to be welcomed to international conferences and their battle-tested, occupation-enhancing technology embraced by ethno-states and despots around the world.

Palestinians will enjoy none of these “luxuries.”

Trump’s so-called peace deal offers few surprises for anybody who’s been following the trajectory of the White House in the last three years (and frankly, virtually all US Presidents for the last decades as there’s little new in this latest apartheid-endorsing plan).

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of Israeli right-wing opposition leader (in name only) Benny Gantz, has unveiled the wet dream of evangelicals, the Israeli hard-right and the Israeli settler movement in one document.

All Israeli settlers will almost certainly remain in their homes, whether in fully developed colonies or hastily-erected outposts across the West Bank, and Israeli annexation will begin soon. Jerusalem will remain under complete Israeli control.

The fix is in, and Palestinians have no hope in receiving a just outcome of their legitimate claims. The Arab leaders will likely reject the plan publicly though are increasingly keen to embrace the Jewish state in their ideological war against Iran.

The European Union is hopelessly divided and increasingly populated by pro-Israel and pro-settler leaders so expect little more than a tersely worded statement from the more critical states, such as Belgium, but full-throated backing by Hungary and other like-minded nations. The UK is on-board.

The Palestinian Authority has already rejected the deal, and Hamas will follow suit.

Despite these realities, some hard-line Israeli settlers have rejected Trump’s plan. Pro-settler group Women in Green wrote that “The Land of Israel is the sole homeland of the Jewish people” and no Palestinians will ever be allowed to live freely on this territory.

This plan is not intended to bring peace or even please the Palestinians; none of them were invited to the White House announcement where far-right Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, who’s dreamed of nuking the Iranian desert, sat in a room full of Islamophobes, warmongers, Arab haters and evangelical fanatics. That’s who’s driving Trump’s steal of the century.