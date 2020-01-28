US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan on Tuesday prompted a lukewarm response from Europe and the UN and a furious rebuke from key Muslim countries who denounced it as betrayal of the Palestinians.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world to the plan, which had already been resoundingly rejected by Palestinian leaders before Trump launched it alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Palestinian Authority

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who has taken part in previous US-led peace talks with Israel but stayed away from Trump's proposal, vowed that "this conspiracy deal will not pass".

He pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms" after meeting with various Palestinian factions in the West Bank city of Ramallah. "Our people will take it to the dustbin of history."

The UN

The United Nations said it remains committed to a two-state solution based on the borders in place before the 1967 war when Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Europe

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc will "study and assess" Trump's proposals on the basis of its commitment to a "negotiated and viable two-state solution that takes into account the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinians and the Israelis."

Germany, the EU's most powerful player, echoed Borrell's point by calling for a balanced approach.

"Only a negotiated two-state solution, acceptable to both sides, can lead to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Britain, which is leaving the EU on Friday and has long had a special relationship with Washington, gave the warmest reaction.

"This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Trump to discuss the plans.

Downing Street said the proposal "could prove a positive step forwards".

Turkey

Turkey, a strong advocate of the Palestinian cause, condemned the plan.

In an official statement, which came following US President Donald Trump’s press conference in the White House, where he shared details of the so-called "deal of the century", the ministry said the agreement was “stillborn”.

"This is an annexation plan aiming at usurping Palestinian lands and killing the two-state solution," the ministry said, adding that Palestinian people and lands cannot be purchased.

Russia