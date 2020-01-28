WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shells fired by Libya's Haftar forces kill, injure children
Libya's UN-recognised government said warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli killing and injuring several children.
Shells fired by Libya's Haftar forces kill, injure children
In this July 3, 2019 file photo, debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an air strike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 28, 2020

Several children were killed and injured on Tuesday as forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted a school compound in the capital Tripoli, according to the UN-recognised government.

"The tragedy occurred due to the fall of indiscriminate shells fired by the war criminal Khalifa Haftar, one of which landed in the backyard of a school in the Al Hadba Badri area," said a statement by the Government of National Accord.

"Initial reports suggest a number of children were killed and injured," the statement added.

Haftar is 'legionnaire’ - Erdogan

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan on Tuesday said Haftar did not have any official recognition either in the war-weary country or the international community.

"Haftar is a legionnaire, a paid soldier," Erdogan said during a news conference with his counterpart Macky Sall held in Senegal.

Erdogan added that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj is recognized as the country's legitimate leader by the UN Security Council and one cannot put him in the same class as Haftar.

He noted that Haftar would take military steps with the financial support provided by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say