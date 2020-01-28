Suspected extremists attacked a busy market in Burkina Faso and killed more than 30 people over the weekend, authorities said, as the West African country's security situation deteriorates.

"We are talking of between 10 and 30 dead" in in the assault, which targeted the village of Silgadji in northern Soum province, said one of the sources, a security official.

The attack was launched on Saturday and militants were still in the area on Monday, a local in nearby Bourzanga town told AFP by phone, citing accounts from those who had fled.

"The terrorists surrounded the people at the village market, before separating them into two groups.

The death toll could be as high as 50, Burkina Faso's national television reported by Monday evening. It was the second attack in northern Burkina Faso in a week that has left dozens dead.

Information about the latest violence in Silgadji was difficult to obtain because the militants reportedly disabled the local phone network before the massacre near the country's troubled border with Mali.

Days earlier, militants killed 36 civilians in a marketplace in neighbouring Sanmatenga province.