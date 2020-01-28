Many young people would like to come to study, or study and remain, in the US - one of the most important centres for learning in the world.

When we look at statistics from recent years, according to figures from the Institute of International Education (IIE), the number of students who came to the US in the last academic year was 1,095,299.

The top three countries that sent students to the US were China, India, and South Korea, respectively. Turkey is 15th on the list, with 10,159 students, and the three most popular states for Turks seem to be California, New York, and Texas.

The amount contributed by Turkish students ⁠— 33 percent of whom are undergraduates, and 40 percent of whom are master's and doctorate students ⁠— to the US economy was $419 million in 2018.

On the other hand, there are fewer than 100 'study abroad' students in Turkey from the US. One can argue that one of the main reasons for this is the severe travel warnings issued by the US Department of State for those travelling to Turkey. As a result, the vast majority of US students prefer European countries instead.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Council of Higher Education have notified US officials that they are uncomfortable with the current scenario.

Recently, Zeliha Tufan Kocak, a member of Turkey's board of the Council of Higher Education, and some university chancellors met with members of the US Congress and ensured them that serious steps were taken. Apart from this, the representatives of many Turkish universities will visit the USA to hold discussions concerning Turkey's work in education and joint projects between universities.

If we assume that the number of international students in Turkey, which stood at around 48,000 four years ago, is now over 150,000, it is crucial to eliminate the barriers that stand in the way of American students intending to study in Turkey.

Recently, we have seen a reversal in the much-discussed phenomenon of 'brain drain'. I know many brilliant young minds who have studied at prestigious universities abroad and returned to their home country.