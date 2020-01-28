Ethiopians are expressing anger and frustration over several university students, most of them female, who remain missing after their kidnapping two months ago.

A growing social media campaign echoes the #BringBackOurGirls activism in Nigeria over the mass kidnapping there of scores of schoolgirls in 2014. Ethiopians are pressuring the government for answers in the abduction in the Oromia region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been praised for appointing women to prominent positions "but with regard to the abducted girls, in its silence, it is violating a tremendous number of their human rights,” Yared Hailemariam, director of the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia, said in a statement Monday. “Ethiopian authorities have failed to protect the victims of the abduction and to take necessary measures to bring them back.”

It is not clear how many of the students remain captive.

The prime minister's press secretary, Nigussu Tilahun, disclosed on January 11 that 21 students from Dembi Dollo University were released while six remained captive.