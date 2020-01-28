US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the conflict in Libya and Syria's Idlib.

"The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters en route to Gambia from Algeria, Erdogan accused forces loyal to renegade Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar of violating two summits seeking peace in the country.

"Haftar – who turned his back on both the Moscow and Berlin summits – is violating the ceasefire in Libya. If peace is to be established in Libya, he should be stopped," said Erdogan.

"Haftar and his forces are playing a dirty game, and we are watching them. We will continue to do whatever is necessary."

On January 12, parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the leaders of Turkey and Russia. But two days later in Russia, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

A week later, Haftar accepted terms in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which is recognised by the UN and majority of the international community.