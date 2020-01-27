Lebanon's Parliament passed a 2020 budget on Monday, Lebanese media reported, as the country grapples with a debilitating financial crisis.

Its passage came amid questions over whether projected revenues were realistic in light of economic conditions that have deteriorated since protests against the country's elite erupted in October.

Anti-government protesters in Beirut on Monday accused Lebanese security forces of using excessive force when they clashed in downtown Beirut.

Major roads leading to the parliament building in the city were blocked by demonstrators to prevent legislators from getting through.