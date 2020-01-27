Known as the "deal of the century", the US is about to present a draft peace plan between Israel and Palestine, which has been delayed multiple times in the past two years.

But it's hard to tell what Israel wants, despite the US having engaged with Israeli officials since 2018. The ambiguity over Israel's endgame makes it unreliable and raises doubts about whether it wants a long-lasting peace or to continue with its iron-fisted approach towards Palestinians.

For Antony Loewenstein, a Jerusalem-based independent journalist, author and filmmaker, it has been a calculated political strategy to allow Israel’s expansion.

“What Israel wants is very clear: A green light to do whatever it wants to continue to expand settlements, even more, to possibly annex the Jordan Valley,” Loewenstein tells TRT World.

“Israel never wants to define its borders. That's been a policy for decades because if you start defining your borders and that means it cannot occupy or settle areas beyond that border,” he says.

The conflict regarding borders first began in 1948, when the Israeli state was founded after a war that resulted in its forces driving at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and killing around 15,000 in a series of mass atrocities. At the end of the war, Israel gained 78 percent of historic Palestine as Jordan took over the West Bank and Egypt invaded the Gaza Strip.

In 1967, Israel occupied the rest of the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has been building ever-expanding Jewish settlements in Palestinian lands ever since, issuing thousands of housing permits in occupied lands.

Amidst perpetual Israeli aggression, Palestinian leadership has been clear on its peace plan--that it's willing to accept the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Palestine after Trump

Despite the fact the draft deal has not yet been disclosed, unlike Israel, the US has been increasingly clear on its policy regarding the conflict.